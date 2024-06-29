TN CM welcomes bail for Hemant Soren, says his arrest was BJP-led Centre's political witch-hunt

Stalin, in a post on 'X' said: "Welcome back, Hon'ble @HemantSorenJMM ! The arrest of @JmmJharkhand leader Hemant Soren right before the 2024 elections was a blatant political witch-hunt orchestrated by the Union BJP Government to crush dissent." Furthermore, he hailed Hemant as a towering tribal leader who was 'stripped of his Chief Minister post.' Stalin said Hemant endured five months in jail, and he was prevented from campaigning for the recently held Lok Sabha polls.