Tamil Nadu court extends ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand

Meanwhile, the ED had on August 12 filed a charge-sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the PSJ.

His third bail application was also dismissed by the PSJ on January 12. His second bail application was dismissed by the high court on February 28. His earlier petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the PSJ on February 15.