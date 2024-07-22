Tamil Nadu court extends ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand

Chennai: A Sessions Court on Monday extended till July 29 the remand of former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a money laundering case.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Prison in Puzhal here, also extended his judicial custody till July 29.
Originally, the judge had on July 18 posted the case for today for framing charges and directed the prosecution to produce Senthil Balaji in person before the court.
When the case came up for hearing on Monday, Senthil Balaji filed a petition to adjourn the proceedings till the Madras High Court decides on his petition against the order of this court, dismissing his petition, which sought to discharge him from the case.
The counsel for Senthil Balaji informed the court that he was admitted in a hospital due to chest pain and hence, the framing of charges may be adjourned. The judge posted to July 29 further hearing of the case.
Senthil Balaji was taken to hospital on Sunday by jail authorities after he complained of chest pain.
Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK regime.
Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.
Meanwhile, the ED had on August 12 filed a charge-sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the PSJ.
His third bail application was also dismissed by the PSJ on January 12. His second bail application was dismissed by the high court on February 28. His earlier petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the PSJ on February 15.
