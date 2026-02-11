Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN elections: DMK plans micro strategy to reach out to communities

DMK has been recalibrating its electoral strategy with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) expected to dent the vote bank of almost all political parties due to the actor’s superstar status.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us