TN Governor airs concern over sale of meat and non-veg food near famous Shiva temple

'Was saddened to see the absence of adequate toilets and the presence of shops and restaurants selling meat and non-vegetarian food along the holy Girivalam and within close vicinity of the holy Arunachaleswarar temple.' 'Devotees shared their deeply felt pain at it. While I do believe that food is entirely a personal choice and it must be so, we must be respectful to the sentiments of millions of devotees of the Lord Arunachaleswarar,' he said in a statement.