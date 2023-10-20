TN Governor, govt clash over honorary doctorate to Communist leader

The government has been accusing the Governor of interfering in the functioning of state-funded universities. Ponmudy had in the past accused the Governor of issuing a notification on the appointment of a search committee to choose the vice chancellor for the University of Madras without consulting the government.

In a statement, Ponmudy said the Syndicate of the MKU at its meeting on August 18 passed a resolution to award an honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah as a recognition of his services to the society. The Senate which met on September 20 decided to award the doctorate to Sankaraiah during the forthcoming convocation ceremony.

“The powers to confer honorary doctorate is vested with the Senate according to the Madurai Kamaraj University Act, 1965. The article also says the Governor (Chancellor) should affix his signature in the certificate. But the Governor has refused to sign the file regarding the Senate’s decision when it was put up before him by the University,” Ponmudy said.

Sankaraiah spent eight years in jail during India’s freedom struggle and has been associated with the Left movement since his student days.