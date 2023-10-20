TN Governor, govt clash over honorary doctorate to Communist leader

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has opened yet another front with the DMK dispensation by “refusing” to sign the file with regard to the decision of the Syndicate and Senate of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to confer an honorary doctorate on N Sankaraiah, freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader.
Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has asked the Governor to award the honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah, who turned 100 in 2021, at the MKU’s convocation ceremony on November 2. The Communist leader was the first recipient of the Thagaisal Tamizhar (Eminent Tamil) award instituted by the M K Stalin-led government after it came to power in 2021.
The government has been accusing the Governor of interfering in the functioning of state-funded universities. Ponmudy had in the past accused the Governor of issuing a notification on the appointment of a search committee to choose the vice chancellor for the University of Madras without consulting the government.
In a statement, Ponmudy said the Syndicate of the MKU at its meeting on August 18 passed a resolution to award an honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah as a recognition of his services to the society. The Senate which met on September 20 decided to award the doctorate to Sankaraiah during the forthcoming convocation ceremony.
“The powers to confer honorary doctorate is vested with the Senate according to the Madurai Kamaraj University Act, 1965. The article also says the Governor (Chancellor) should affix his signature in the certificate. But the Governor has refused to sign the file regarding the Senate’s decision when it was put up before him by the University,” Ponmudy said.
Sankaraiah spent eight years in jail during India’s freedom struggle and has been associated with the Left movement since his student days.