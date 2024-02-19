TN govt presents budget, revenue deficit over Rs 49,000 cr; fiscal deficit sees increase

"In line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Government is following the glide path of fiscal consolidation and has reduced it from 3.46 per cent in 2022-23 to 3.45 per cent in 2023-24 to 3.44 per cent in 2024-25. This has been achieved despite the impact of disasters (floods) and after an unprecedented allocation to TANGEDCO from within the budgetary resources."

"This Budget underscores the commitment of this Government to deliver on the promises made to the people, without wavering from the path of prudent fiscal management, in spite of numerous challenges," he said.