TN Govt to boycott Madurai Kamaraj University convocation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government will boycott the Convocation ceremony of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Thursday in protest against Governor R N Ravi’s refusal to approve the decision of the Syndicate and Senate to confer an honorary doctorate on N Sankaraiah, freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader.

Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor K Ponmudy alleged that the Governor decided against conferring the doctorate to 102-year-old Sankaraiah despite repeated requests from MKU management, including the Vice-Chancellor, to consider their plea. Ponmudy also accused the Governor of acting in an “unilateral manner” and against established rules and convention, while seeking to know whether his “RSS links” come in the way of “honouring” people who fought for India’s Independence.

“I will not participate in Thursday’s Convocation ceremony. We have decided to boycott the event as we feel the necessity to express our opposition to the Governor refusing to put his seal of approval on the decision of the Senate and Syndicate,” Ponmudy told reporters here.

He also sought to know why the Governor has not approved the decision of the MKU, while maintaining that Sankaraiah was one of the best choices for an honorary doctorate as he continues to work for the people.

The decision comes amid a standoff between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over a host of issues, including the hurling of a petrol bomb outside the Raj Bhavan last week. Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Monday accused Ravi of turning into a “BJP man” and converting the Governor’s mansion into “BJP office”, while calling it a “deliberate lie” that a petrol bomb was thrown inside the Raj Bhavan.

The Syndicate of the MKU at its meeting on August 18 passed a resolution to award an honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah as a recognition of his services to the society. The Senate which met on September 20 ratified the decision, but the Governor refused to sign the file.

“The University Act clearly says Syndicate and Senate are vested with the powers to confer doctorate on eminent personalities. The governor has to merely affix his signature and he has no role in decision-making on the issue. But he has made it a habit to go against every established rule and conventions. He doesn’t follow any rules,” the minister added.

Sankaraiah, who turned 100 in 2021, joined the freedom movement at a young age and associated himself with the Communist movement. He was also the first recipient of the Thagaisal Tamizhar(Eminent Tamil) award instituted by the M K Stalin-led government after it came to power in 2021.

Tearing into the Governor, Ponmudy said Ravi doesn’t seem to like anyone who is in favour of social justice, Dravidian Model, and economic equality.

“The governor doesn’t understand the history of Tamil Nadu. He acts like a nationalist but he doesn’t respect people who fought for India’s freedom. I would like to remind the Governor that he is only a nominated executive while the real executive is the government elected by the people,” the minister said.

The Government has been accusing the Governor of interfering in the functioning of state-funded universities. Ponmudy had in the past accused the Governor of issuing a notification on the appointment of a search committee to choose the vice chancellor for the University of Madras without consulting the government.