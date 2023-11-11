JOIN US
TN minister's son allegedly assaulted by unruly group at theatre in Chennai

Chennai: An unruly group allegedly assaulted the son of a Tamil Nadu Minister after making a din at a theatre here, police said on Saturday.

The unruly rabble picked up a quarrel with the son and grandson of state Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, for questioning their disorderly behaviour while watching a film at a theatre in T Nagar here on Friday night, police said.

Six persons sitting behind the Minister's son, Ramesh, became infuriated when questioned about their behaviour. They suddenly assaulted Ramesh and his son and fled.

Both Ramesh and his son have been admitted to a private hospital here with injuries.

The Teynampet police, who registered a case, have launched a hunt to trace and nab the culprits.

(Published 11 November 2023, 11:30 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduChennai

