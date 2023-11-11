TN minister's son allegedly assaulted by unruly group at theatre in Chennai

TN Minister's son allegedly assaulted by unruly rabble

Chennai: An unruly group allegedly assaulted the son of a Tamil Nadu Minister after making a din at a theatre here, police said on Saturday.

The unruly rabble picked up a quarrel with the son and grandson of state Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, for questioning their disorderly behaviour while watching a film at a theatre in T Nagar here on Friday night, police said.