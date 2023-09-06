Tamil Nadu police books Ayodhya seer, scribe for 'threat' to Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday booked BJP IT wing chief Amit Malviya for continuing to spread “fake news” that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called for “genocide” of Hindus despite him clarifying that he only spoke for eradication of the principles of Sanatan Dharma.
Tiruchirapalli City Police registered a case against Malviya under sections 153, 153 (A), 504, and 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR, registered based on a complaint filed by a functionary of Tiruchirapalli DMK lawyer’s wing, said Malviya was deliberating spreading “fake news” on Udhayanidhi’s speech despite a clarification from the concerned.
Wednesday also saw Madurai City Police registered a case against Ayodhya-based seer Ramachandra Das Paramhans Acharya for declaring Rs 10 crore on the head of Udhayanidhi and an Uttar Pradesh-based journalist for posting a video of the seer symbolically beheading the DMK leader using a sword and setting his poster on fire.
Malviya was the first to post a video clip of Udhayanidhi’s speech on September 2 by claiming that he called for genocide of 80 per cent population (Hindus) of the country. However, Udhayanidhi said he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma, but only spoke on the oppressed and marginalized.
“Despite the clarification, the fake news is being spread with an intention to create enmity between two sides and instigate violence. Hence, action should be taken against Malviya for spreading fake news,” the complaint said.
Malviya has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.
Besides the above sections, two more sections -- 505(1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and 506 (ii) which deals with criminal intimidation – have been slapped against the seer and journalist.
Police said the video posted by the journalist has the potential to create panic among the people of Tamil Nadu, could lead to breakdown of law and order, and cause riots.
Paramhans Acharya had on Monday announced Rs 10 crore on Udhayanidhi’s head for his comments that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated from the society as it is the reason for several problems in the society. He had also lit a poster of Udhayanidhi on fire and symbolically beheaded him – a video of this was posted by Piyush Rai, the journalist.
“A case has been registered against Seer Ramachandra Das Paramhans Acharya and Piyush Rai who tweets from the handle @benarasiyaa,” the statement added.
Udhayanidhi had on September 2 stoked a row by equating Sanatana Dharma with “Dengue, Malaria, and Corona” and called for its “eradication” from the society. Despite an outrage, the DMK youth wing chief has refused to apologise for his comments but has asserted that he would continue to oppose the principles of Sanatana Dharma.