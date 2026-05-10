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TN Police directs X to remove 'anti-TVK' content citing law and order concerns

It stated that the posts could adversely impact law and order and may lead to potential loss of life or damage to property.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu policexTVK

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