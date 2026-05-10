TN Police directs X to remove 'anti-TVK' content citing law and order concerns

<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cybercrime">cybercrime</a> wing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-police">Tamil Nadu police</a> issued an urgent notice to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), directing the immediate removal of 18 specific URLs for allegedly disseminating “unlawful content” capable of inciting public unrest.</p>.<p>The notice, dated May 8 and issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/information-technology-rules">Information Technology Act and the IT Rules</a>, 2021, identifies “provocative and politically sensitive content” that officials claim could disturb public order and encourage unlawful assemblies.</p>.<p>It stated that the posts could adversely impact law and order and may lead to potential loss of life or damage to property.</p>.Union govt claims X Corp 'selective' in using its AI detection capability in India.<p>According to sources, most of the ‘X’ users identified have been posting short videos and other content critical of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)</a>.</p>.<p>The cybercrime wing has directed ‘X’ Corp to suspend or block the identified accounts and URLs within three hours of receiving the notice.</p>