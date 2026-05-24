<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> minister Rajmohan on Sunday asserted that the state government was taking proactive measures to curb crime against children and described the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore as "unacceptable."</p><p>The School Education minister termed the incident an "unacceptable, massive loss" and detailed the government's dual approach of strict policing and public participation to prevent such crimes.</p><p>"Police officials have acted swiftly. Surveillance on history-sheeters and habitual serial offenders has been intensified across all districts. Quick response mechanisms have been activated to ensure immediate action whenever a crime occurs," the minister said.</p>.10-year-old girl sexually assaulted and murdered in Tamil Nadu; 2 arrested.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he also dropped a hint regarding the revival of student union elections in colleges across the state, noting that the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.</p><p>Emphasising victim protection and institutional support, Rajmohan highlighted the need to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He pointed out a crucial legal distinction of the Act to educate the public.</p><p>"In regular crimes, the police must prove the accused's guilt in court. However, under the POCSO Act, if a child files a complaint, the onus is on the accused to prove their innocence," he explained.</p><p>He added that women police personnel are deployed to conduct investigations in plain clothes to protect children from trauma, ensuring swift justice through fast-track courts within a strict 12-month timeline.</p><p>When asked about the 20-year-old hiatus on student union elections in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions, the minister stated that the government is open to fostering political awareness among the youth.</p><p>"Other parties only showcased student politics in the movies they produced, but never allowed it in reality," Rajmohan claimed. He credited the current political climate for creating a highly aware generation that "watches assembly proceedings live, just like a cricket match".</p><p>"Regarding the student election matter, we will thoroughly review the departmental aspects, discuss it with CM, and an appropriate decision will be announced at the right time," he concluded.</p>