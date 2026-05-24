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TN taking proactive measures to curb crime against children: Minister Rajmohan

The School Education minister termed the incident an 'unacceptable, massive loss.'
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimecrime against children

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