TN to fill up 75,000 government vacancies before 2026 polls

Chennai: With an eye on the 2026 assembly elections, the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday announced that it would fill over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments through exams and other methods before January 2026.
Making a statement under Rule 110 of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke in detail about the steps taken by his government since May 2021 to ensure jobs for educated youth of the state.
Through 'Naan Mudhalvan', a skill development scheme for students, as many as 3.06 lakh youngsters landed in private jobs in the last three years, while 2.01 lakh educated youth got employment through job fairs organised by the Labour Department, Stalin said.
“In the past three years, over 77.78 lakh youngsters have landed in various jobs in the organised sector. EPF accounts have been opened for them. We got this statistics from the Union Government,” Stalin added.
The Chief Minister said in the next 18 months, the government will fill a total of 75,000 jobs vacancies in various departments.
As many as 17,595 vacancies would be fulfilled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), 19,260 vacancies through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), 3,041 vacancies through Medical Services Recruitment Board and 6,688 vacancies through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.
“These vacancies will be filled before January 2026,” Stalin said. Besides, 30,219 vacancies in Social Welfare, Municipal Administration Departments and Water Supply Board will also be filled up, the Chief Minister added.
The announcement assumes significance as the state is set to face the next assembly elections in April-May 2026. The DMK, in its 2021 election campaign, had promised to fill vacancies in government departments through exams and other appointment methods.
Published 25 June 2024, 08:44 IST