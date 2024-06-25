TN to fill up 75,000 government vacancies before 2026 polls

Chennai: With an eye on the 2026 assembly elections, the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday announced that it would fill over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments through exams and other methods before January 2026.

Making a statement under Rule 110 of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke in detail about the steps taken by his government since May 2021 to ensure jobs for educated youth of the state.

Through 'Naan Mudhalvan', a skill development scheme for students, as many as 3.06 lakh youngsters landed in private jobs in the last three years, while 2.01 lakh educated youth got employment through job fairs organised by the Labour Department, Stalin said.

“In the past three years, over 77.78 lakh youngsters have landed in various jobs in the organised sector. EPF accounts have been opened for them. We got this statistics from the Union Government,” Stalin added.