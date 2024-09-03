TN will gain from Mekedatu dam, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Asked about an RTI reply stating that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office spends nearly Rs 54 lakh per month to maintain his official and personal social media accounts, Shivakumar initially replied, "I don't want to comment about it." But he said, "we are a big government. ....social media is taking a very big role apart from the regular media. It is quite natural we have to promote government policies. It is not a big issue. Political parties spend such an amount. Being a party president, I know how much we spend from the party," he said.