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Homeindiatamil nadu

TNCC chief asks to be relieved from responsibilities amid speculation that he may join DMK

Though Selvaperunthagai’s decision was not completely unexpected, the timing is significant since it comes when the Congress has joined the TVK government in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:16 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTNCC

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