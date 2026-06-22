TNCC chief asks to be relieved from responsibilities amid speculation that he may join DMK

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tncc-chief-meets-mallikarjun-kharge-over-congress-leaders-remarks-on-dmk-3900834">K Selvaperunthagai </a>has asked the party leadership to relieve him of his responsibilities and appoint a new president, triggering speculation about his next moves. Though Selvaperunthagai’s decision was not completely unexpected, the timing is significant since it comes when the Congress has joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-governance-over-politics-cm-vijays-centre-play-4045937">TVK government in Tamil Nadu</a>. </p><p>Selvaperunthagai, who enjoys good ties with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-let-vijay-form-govt-dmk-wont-interfere-for-six-months-says-m-k-stalin-3994027">DMK leadership</a>, was opposed to a tie-up with the TVK even before the assembly polls and he was forced to give the letter of support to the TVK to form the government last month at the insistence of the High Command. </p><p>“I have informed Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/useless-fellows-mallikarjun-kharge-loses-cool-at-party-workers-over-dks-chants-at-bengaluru-event-4047737">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> that I cannot continue as TNCC chief,” Selvaperunthagai said on Monday. He added that the High Command would accept his request and appoint a new chief. </p>.'Eknath Shinde has undergone Cesarean procedure, given birth to six traitors': Sanjay Raut.<p>Selvaperunthagai’s statement comes amid intense speculation that he may join the DMK very soon. He also said that he had decided to quit even before the elections and that with shifting political equations following the party joining the TVK government, he won’t be able to steer the party. </p><p>The High Command seems to have already begun searching for a new chief to replace Selvaperunthagai. Sources told <em>DH</em> that former Krishnagiri MP A Chellakumar and the party’s whip in the Lok Sabha, Manicka Tagore, are the frontrunners to helm the state unit at a time when the Congress is part of the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years. </p><p>Selvaperunthagai – who joined the Congress about 15 years ago after stints with several parties including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – has failed to enjoy the confidence of a majority of functionaries during his nearly two-year tenure as the TNCC chief.</p><p>He was made the state unit chief in February 2024 at the insistence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge despite opposition from senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who preferred a young face.</p><p>As TNCC chief, Selvaperunthagai was opposed to a pre-poll alliance with the TVK and faced a barrage of attacks online and offline for his stance -- so much so that he declared immediately after candidate selection that he would not continue as the TNCC chief after the elections. </p><p>He also faced allegations of surrendering the party's rights to the DMK, its former senior partner.</p>