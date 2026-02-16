<p>Chennai: As DMK seems upset with critical remarks on it by Manickam Tagore and Praveen Chakravarthy, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selva Perunthagai on Monday held discussions with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on the political situation and is believed to have sought action against the two leaders for not toeing the party line. </p><p>Selva Perunthagai publicly accused Tagore, and Chakravarthy of going against the party line by talking about alliance and allies in public despite a diktat in this regard. Tagore had on Sunday said the Congress had to pay for the mistakes of the DMK, referring to the 2014 poll debacle, and sought to know the Dravidian party didn’t act against leaders who spoke ill of the national party. </p><p>A meeting attended by Tagore also adopted a resolution demanding a share in power, leading to further strain in the DMK-Congress relationship. The comments by Tagore has irritated the DMK leadership as they came after Chief Minister M K Stalin ruled out a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.</p>.'Never meant to hurt anyone': Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on his comment against Vijay, Trisha.<p>“No one should talk this in public…It is wrong. When the AICC asked leaders not to talk about alliance in public domain, how can someone go against the diktat? You cannot speak everything in public. Certain things are to be discussed within four walls. But what has happened is wrong,” the TNCC chief said. </p><p>DMK sources said they might demand action against Tagore and Chakravarthy. </p><p>During his meeting with Kharge, the TNCC President spoke in detail about the rift between the two parties in the wake of fresh comments by Tagore and Chakravarthy, who had on Sunday said the monthly income guarantee scheme for women doesn’t always ensure victory for the ruling party. </p><p>Selva Perunthagai is also believed to have told Kharge that the comments by the two leaders have not gone down well with the DMK leadership. “His opinion was that the High Command should intervene immediately and put an end to speculation doing the round,” a source told DH.</p><p>Meanwhile, Congress leaders told DH that the current situation in which the party itself in the state without a clarity on alliance was not good. “We now have a feeling whether the two leaders were speaking with tacit support from top brass of the Congress. It is confusing as we don’t know where we stand as elections are just a few weeks away. We hope the High Command intervenes and sort out the issues,” a senior Congress leader said.</p>