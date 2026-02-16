Menu
TNCC chief meets Mallikarjun Kharge over Congress leaders' remarks on DMK

Selva Perunthagai publicly accused Tagore, and Chakravarthy of going against the party line by talking about alliance and allies in public despite a diktat in this regard.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:42 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian Politics

