Travel & selfies: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin surprises Chennai commuters in metro

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/strongly-support-but-stalin-questions-33-womens-quota-demands-fair-delimitation-3961785"> M K Stalin</a> on Friday travelled in a metro train, interacted with commuters and obtained their feedback on the DMK government's welfare initiatives.</p><p>Stalin, who is the president of DMK, sprang a surprise by visiting the metro station here.</p><p>Noticing the Chief Minister, several passengers walked upto him and took selfies. During his commute from Chennai Central to AG-DMS, he interacted with the people and obtained their feedback.</p>.<p>Women travellers lauded Stalin for launching the monthly grant for higher education and said the assurance on providing the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers when the DMK returns to power was a "good scheme."</p><p>"We are continuing the good welfare initiatives of our leaders: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi," Stalin said. He was accompanied by his party's Thousand Lights candidate N Ezhilan, who is seeking re-election from the same constituency.</p><p>Later, in a post on the social media platform 'X' with the headline: "DMK: The Driving Force of Chennai's Development", the Chief Minister described it as a journey "soaked in the love of the people and carrying the memories of the days when the Metro Rail project was developed."</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Opposition spends time talking, we spend our time working: MK Stalin.<p>"When I was the Deputy Chief Minister, I went to Japan and received financial assistance from JICA, and I took the lead in the project. So far, crores of people have made journeys in the first phase of the project, which is running from Wimco Nagar to the airport and from Central to St Thomas Mount. We will soon hand over the second phase of the project between Madhavaram - Siruseri, Light House - Poonamallee, and Madhavaram - Sholinganallur, which is being carried out at a rapid pace," he said.</p><p>The phase II route, involving three new lines, mentioned by the Chief Minister, covers a total distance of 116.1 km and has been approved by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 69,180 crore. The cost was later revised down to Rs 61,843 by reducing the station size.</p><p>In the post, Stalin said, "When the Metro expansion works are completed, such as Airport - Kilambakkam, Koyambedu - Pattabiram, Poonamallee - Sunguvarchatram, Tambaram - Guindy, Lighthouse - High Court, and Siruseri, Chennai will be one of the cities in India with the longest distance connected by the Metro. May our dream of developing Chennai win."</p>