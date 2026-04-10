Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Travel & selfies: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin surprises Chennai commuters in metro

During his commute from Chennai Central to AG-DMS, the CM interacted with the people and obtained their feedback.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiDMKMK Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us