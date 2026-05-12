TVK bans party banners in public spaces, warns action against cadres if they cause public nuisance

<p>Chennai: The ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> on Tuesday explicitly banned the placement of party banners and placards in public spaces that cause inconvenience to the people or obstruct traffic.</p><p>It issued the strict directive to its cadres, warning of "stringent action" against anyone found causing public nuisance.</p>.TN Police directs X to remove 'anti-TVK' content citing law and order concerns.<p>The directive comes as part of the move to reinforce the party's stated goal of prioritising public welfare.</p><p>In a statement issued on X by the party's General Secretary and Minister N Anand, the TVK leadership warned of "stringent action" against any member found violating these instructions, noting that the order has the explicit approval of the party president.</p>