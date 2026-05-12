Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK bans party banners in public spaces, warns action against cadres if they cause public nuisance

It issued the strict directive to its cadres, warning of "stringent action" against anyone found causing public nuisance.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us