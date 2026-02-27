<p>Actor and now-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay’s </a>wife Sangeetha filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court on Friday, reports <em>ANI.</em></p> .Actor Vijay set to address TVK meet in Vellore on February 23.<p>In her petition, Sangeetha has accused TVK chief of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds.</p>.<p>The duo got married on August 25, 1999. The couple has two children – a son named Sanjay and a daughter named Divya. Both his kids have appeared alongside Vijay in <em>Vettaikaaran and Theri respectively. </em></p>