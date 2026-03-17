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TVK chief Vijay seeks future CBI inquiry on Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu

According to TVK sources, Vijay was said to have stated in the letter that he appeared for inquiry as a "law abiding citizen."
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsCBITamil NadustampedeTVK

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