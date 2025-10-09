<p>Chennai: Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Thursday for making a hoax call to the police control room post midnight about planting a bomb at actor-politician Vijay's Neelankarai residence here, said officials.</p>.<p>The man has been identified as Shabik, said police sources.</p>.<p>On getting a call, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot early in the morning, and checks were carried out, but nothing was found, police officials added.</p>.<p>Police at the scene said they started the search around 3 am. Initially, the search was conducted outside the house. Later, when Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay woke up, police were let into the house to search, they added.</p>.Karur stampede: Will Vijay face the elections alone or form an alliance?.<p>"We left around 7.25 am when we found nothing," said the police.</p>.<p>They earlier said it was an email through which the threat was received, but later they said it was a phone call.</p>.<p>An Assistant Commissioner of Police told PTI that city personalities have been receiving bomb hoax mails from a Hotmail address.</p>.<p>"Last month, another actor-politician, S Ve Shekher also received a bomb threat mail. The content of these emails are similar. We are yet to trace that mail ID," said the official.</p>.<p>On October 6, a prominent national daily from Chennai, too, received a bomb threat mail claiming three RDX IEDs had been planted in their premises.</p>.<p>Like in previous cases, the BDD Squad declared it a hoax after a thorough search. </p>