Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK chief Vijay's Neelankarai residence gets bomb threat, hoax caller held

On getting a call, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot early in the morning, and checks were carried out, but nothing was found, police officials added.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsBomb threatVijayTVK Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us