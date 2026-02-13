<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK) </a>chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>threw down the gauntlet at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>by saying that his offer to share power with allies has turned out to be a "political bomb" in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Addressing a large rally at Seelanaickenpatti near Salem on Friday (February 13), the actor-turned-politician was indirectly taking potshots at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin, who in a <em>India Today Tamil Nadu Round Table</em> recently said that his party would form the government on its own after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">2026 Assembly elections </a>in the southern State while clarifying that it would contest in alliance with the Congress.</p><p>Assuring a social justice-driven regime if voted to power, Vijay, added, "Do you remember my political bomb at the Vikravandi rally: offering to share power? It's now exploding recklessly in all the alliances, CM Stalin sir is rattled and he says that power sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu."</p>.‘Fear of the whistle’: Vijay says growing women support pushed DMK to announce Rs 2,000 aide.<p>Vijay also flayed Stalin of advancing the disbursal of assistance under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme and announcing a new Rs 2,000 “summer special package” in response to what he described as growing support for his party, particularly among women.</p>.<p>For those following Tamil Nadu politics for long, Vijay's message might sound just as a rhetoric though there me be people who still believe it.</p><p>As they say, 'Stars can gather crowds, but not garner votes'. The previous actor who tried to cut his teeth into politics — Vijayakanth — failed to make any major impact — perhaps the reason why the two legendary Tamil actors — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikant — have never tested the electoral waters. </p><p>From the late 60's, Tamil Nadu's political history has been dominated by the Dravidian parties. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, which gave the State its first four Chief Ministers has been forced to play a second fiddle and the fact that even the party stalwart like G K Moopanar was never in contention for the CM's post put things into perspective.</p>.Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release soon? Madras HC permits makers to withdraw plea against CBFC.<p>Despite all the talks, TVK’s efforts to build alliances have reportedly hit roadblocks, while outside the political pitch too he is facing multiple legal problems, including the inordinate delay of his much-hyped film <em>Jana Nayagan.</em></p><p>Vijay's political debut has been kind of a stop-start with the stampede that that resulted in the death of more than 40 people during his rally in Karur, casting a cloud over his future plans. </p>.Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide.<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>done with its dilly dallying over alliance with the NDA, and the DMK looking forward to retain power, it is quite clear that Vijay, whose party is popular among youth from all castes, is eyeing the second space in Tamil Nadu politics. </p><p>With the TVK it portraying as the messiah of Dalits, it remains to ben seen if Vijay's Salem speech will make an impact or remain just a political rhetoric of someone who has taken the big plunge into politics. </p>