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TVK did no field work, won assembly polls using social media: DMK's M K Stalin

Addressing a function, Stalin listed several initiatives of his party including conferences and work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as well.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKJoseph VijayTVK

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