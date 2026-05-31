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TVK, DMK criticise Governor Arlekar paying tribute to Thiruvalluvar image in saffron attire

Dr Arunraaj stated that any attempt to confine the global philosopher within a narrow identity amounts to belittling his universal vision.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKTVK

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