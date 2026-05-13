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TVK doesn't have the support of majority voters, says Udhayanidhi

The DMK walked out and abstained from voting during the confidence vote, which the C Joseph Vijay-led government won by a comfortable margin of 144.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu News

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