<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> on Friday claimed that an office set up by the party for the April 23 assembly elections in Srirangam Assembly constituency in Tiruchirapalli has been torched by unidentified men early on Friday. </p>.<p>Police said the structure, which had been put up with coconut fronds and displayed party banners, was gutted after miscreants set fire at about 2.30 AM.</p>.<p>Srirangam TVK candidate Ramesh said a complaint has been lodged at the local police station and demanded that action be taken against the culprits immediately. </p>.TVK office set on fire in Tamil Nadu days before counting, CCTV captures two suspects.<p>CCTV footage showed two unidentified persons near the office set up by Veerasiva, local TVK functionary.</p>.<p>The incident comes ahead of TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay's</a> plans to visit the Cauvery Delta region early Saturday morning to offer prayers at the Velankanni Church and the Nagore Dargah. </p>.<p>Vijay had earlier this week offered prayers at the famous Lord Murugan Temple in Tiruchendur and Saibaba Temple in Shridi.</p>