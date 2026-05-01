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TVK election office set ablaze in Trichy; Vijay to visit Velankannai

A complaint has been lodged at the local police station and a strict action be taken is demanded against the culprits immediately.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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