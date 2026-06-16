Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK government releases white paper on state finances, targets DMK regime

Soon after taking over as the chief minister, TVK founder leader C Joseph Vijay had assured that his government would release a white paper on the state finances.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us