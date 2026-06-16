TVK government releases white paper on state finances, targets DMK regime

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Tuesday released a white paper on the state's finances, which faulted the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>regime helmed by then Chief Minister MK Stalin.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Wilson said Tamil Nadu has a "direct" debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 78,324 crore of revenue deficit, a "new high, not seen so far." </p><p>As regards key metrics of SOTR (State's Own Tax Revenue) and GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), it stood at 5.45 per cent, which was pretty low.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces full waiver of coop crop loans up to Rs 75,000.<p>Soon after taking over as the chief minister, TVK founder leader C Joseph Vijay had assured that his government would release a white paper on the state finances. </p>