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TVK govt in Tamil Nadu may not last even three months, claims DMK leader MK Stalin

Quoting party founder C N Annadurai, MK Stalin said, 'Anna famously said that even the jasmine in a rival’s garden has fragrance. There is no need to underestimate anyone.'
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKMK StalinTVK

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