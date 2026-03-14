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TVK leader stokes controversy, alleges DMK threatened Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy lashed out at TVK for the allegation and said the Vijay-led party was attempting to gain political mileage by uttering a “lie."
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 14:11 IST
ChennaiDMKTamil Nadu NewsRajinikanthTVK

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