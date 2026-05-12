<p>TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on Tuesday. </p>.<p>As the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said, Prabhakar's nomination was proposed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and as his was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post, he has been unanimously elected unopposed. </p>.<p>Following the election, Karuppaiah announced that his role as Pro-Tem Speaker has ended. He invited the Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to his chair, as per the tradition followed in the House. And from today, Prabhakar would conduct the proceedings in the House, he added.</p>.<p>Accordingly, Sengottaiyan and Udhayanidhi approached Prabhakar and congratulated him. They escorted him to his chair located centrally in the House where the treasury benches and opposition members sit facing each other on either side of the chair.</p>.CM Vijay orders shut down of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near religious places, schools in Tamil Nadu.<p>Immediately after assuming his chair, Prabhakar conducted the election for the deputy speaker. He informed that TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, M Ravisankar, was the lone member to file his nomination for the deputy speaker's post, and his nomination was proposed by Sengottaiyan. In the absence of any contest, Ravishankar has been elected unopposed, he said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>