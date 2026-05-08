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TVK member moves Supreme Court seeking direction to governor to invite it to form govt in Tamil Nadu

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single largest party.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtTVK

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