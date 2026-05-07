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TVK reaches out to CPI, seeks support in govt formation

TVK had already requested support from the Left parties, VCK and IUML, he said, and exuded confidence that TVK would form the government.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCPITVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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