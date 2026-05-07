TVK reaches out to CPI, seeks support in govt formation

<p>Chennai: TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and sought the party's support in forming the government, as the Vijay-led party lacks a simple majority to form the government on its own.</p>.<p>The TVK joint general secretary visited the CPI office here and sought the Communist party's support.</p>.TVK holds faith in secularism: Congress MP Christopher Tilak.<p>TVK had already requested support from the Left parties, VCK and IUML, he said, and exuded confidence that TVK would form the government.</p>.<p>"The parties have sought time to respond to our request," Kumar told reporters emerging out of the meeting with Veerapandian.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Establish your majority for govt formation: Governor Arlekar tells TVK chief Vijay.<p>Asked if TVK has reached out to the NDA, he replied, "We have not asked and don't intend to." The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. It needs 10 more seats to form a government. The Congress has already extended support to TVK. </p>