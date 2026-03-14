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TVK says no scope for alliance with NDA; BJP chief remains evasive

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, however, declined to provide a direct reply to a question from reporters on whether talks for an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were on.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVK

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