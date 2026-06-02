TVK suspends two members held for 'sexually assaulting' woman under pretext of securing job

<p>Tuticorin: Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/watch-tvk-supporter-worships-tamil-nadu-cm-vijays-life-sized-mannequin-4024938">TVK </a>functionaries, who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman under the pretext of securing her a job were arrested, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>Following the arrest, the TVK suspended the duo for bringing disrepute to the party.</p><p>The incident sparked political outrage with DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi slamming the ruling TVK over the "shocking" incident and for not ensuring adequate security to women.</p>.<p>"In today's environment where women's safety is a major issue, when will Chief Minister Vijay stop blaming the DMK as he did during the election and realise that he is ruling the state and act responsibly," Kanimozhi said on 'X'.</p><p>BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran too flayed the TVK government and asked the chief minister to devote attention towards providing safety to women rather than sermonising.</p>.30-year-old software professional arrested for abusive post on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.<p>"The Chief Minister should first protect the people from his party members," Nagenthran said on 'X'.</p><p>Police identified the suspects as TVK Tuticorin west youth wing organiser Balasubramaniam (35) and his friend Jeyapal (28) a party functionary from Ramanathapuram.</p><p>The two took the unsuspecting woman in a car to Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district on May 3, assuring to arrange a job for her. They offered her a drink laced with sedatives and sexually assaulted her, police said.</p><p>Following a complaint from the victim, the Srivaikuntam All Women Police arrested Balasubramaniam and Jayapal and remanded them to custody in the Palayamkottai Central Prison on June 1, police said.</p>