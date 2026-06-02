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TVK suspends two members held for 'sexually assaulting' woman under pretext of securing job

Following the arrest, the TVK suspended the duo for bringing disrepute to the party.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsVijayTVK

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