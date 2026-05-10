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TVK takes treasury as DMK, AIADMK share opposition benches for the first time

For many on the treasury benches, the next five years will be a learning curve; those occupying the opposition benches will perhaps give them a tip or two on assembly proceedings.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKStalinVijayTVK

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