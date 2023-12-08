Two bodies fished out of 60-feet trench in Tamil Nadu; two arrested

Based on two separate missing complaints filed by the family members of Naresh and Jayaseelan, the Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested site supervisors Ezhil and Santhosh, while efforts are on to nab Sivakumar, owner of the company, and Manikandan, the firm’s manager.

After their arrest, Ezhil and Santhosh were remanded to judicial custody.

Rescue personnel spent four days pumping out water from the 60-feet trench using giant pumps but to no avail. They also deployed giant pumps from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), JCB, and an all-terrain crane to rescue the two persons who were trapped inside the gorge.

A container with three rooms in which Jayaseelan and his colleague Naresh stayed, and three others, a generator, and three compressors, fell into the carter due to the impact of the heavy rains. Three other persons were rescued immediately, but Jayaseelan and Naresh could not be.

The sister of Naresh, who was also trapped inside the trench, had said on Thursday her brother was allotted to this site only two weeks back and she met him a day before the accident.

The families of Naresh and Jayaseelan demand that the government provide compensation to them for the loss of their family members.