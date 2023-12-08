Two bodies fished out of 60-feet trench in Tamil Nadu; two arrested

Chennai: After a four-day rescue operation, NDRF and fire service personnel on Friday retrieved the bodies of two persons in a decomposed state, who fell in a 60-feet trench which was dug up for the construction of a building on Monday when the city was drenched with extremely heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.
While the body of Naresh (21) was fished out in the wee hours of Friday, the rescuers recovered the mortal remains of R Jayaseelan, an electrical engineer, in the evening.
Jayaseelan and Manju got married a year ago and she last spoke to her husband on Monday morning when he was working at the site after his company, Green Tech Construction, asked him to report to work despite the government declaring a public holiday. Her family has been demanding strict action against the company which forced Jayaseelan to report to work during heavy rains.
Based on two separate missing complaints filed by the family members of Naresh and Jayaseelan, the Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested site supervisors Ezhil and Santhosh, while efforts are on to nab Sivakumar, owner of the company, and Manikandan, the firm’s manager.
After their arrest, Ezhil and Santhosh were remanded to judicial custody.
Rescue personnel spent four days pumping out water from the 60-feet trench using giant pumps but to no avail. They also deployed giant pumps from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), JCB, and an all-terrain crane to rescue the two persons who were trapped inside the gorge.
A container with three rooms in which Jayaseelan and his colleague Naresh stayed, and three others, a generator, and three compressors, fell into the carter due to the impact of the heavy rains. Three other persons were rescued immediately, but Jayaseelan and Naresh could not be.
The sister of Naresh, who was also trapped inside the trench, had said on Thursday her brother was allotted to this site only two weeks back and she met him a day before the accident.
The families of Naresh and Jayaseelan demand that the government provide compensation to them for the loss of their family members.