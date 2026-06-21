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Homeindiatamil nadu

Two women killed in Tamil Nadu seafood factory after ammonia gas leak

Around 60 workers were rushed to local hospitals
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsTamil Nadugas leak

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