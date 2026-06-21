Two women killed in Tamil Nadu seafood factory after ammonia gas leak

<p>Chennai: At least two migrant women were killed and about 60 others hospitalised on Sunday following a suspected ammonia leak at a private shrimp processing centre in Tiruvallur district. While several reports put the death toll at seven, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s official statement on the incident and top sources in the government told DH that the number of deaths stood at two, while five others are critical.</p><p>The ammonia leak originated from the seafood processing unit of St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited near Periyapalayam on Sunday afternoon and spread across the premises, including the residential complex, where over 120 migrant workers from Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha were staying. </p>.Congress MP from Kerala condemns Tamil Nadu govt stand on Mullaperiyar dam.<p>As people complained of breathing difficulties, they were rushed to several private and government hospitals in Tiruvallur district, Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. </p><p>“One person was declared dead on arrival at the hospital and another died during treatment. Their bodies have been kept at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. Autopsy will begin once we get consent from their relatives,” a top source in the government told DH.</p><p>The source clarified that while over 17 people have been shifted to Stanley and Rajiv Gandhi hospital, all of them are under treatment, while a few are critical. </p><p>“Those admitted are sick and are on ventilator. We are monitoring them as they may develop renal complications. They have been kept on ventilator due to swelling in their throats. Once they get stable, they will be discharged,” the source added. </p><p>Health Minister Dr K G Arunraj, who met the hospitalised persons, told reporters that about 60 persons are being treated at various hospitals. “Every patient is being monitored by three people, including an anesthesiologist. We have also sent our specialists to the Vels and Venkateswara hospitals where 46 people are receiving treatment,” he said. </p><p>The intensity of the leak was so high that the level of ammonia recorded immediately after the incident stood at 300 bpm. The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh as solatium for the deceased and said the state government will make arrangements to take the bodies of the victims to their native states. </p><p>The Chief Minister also formed a three-member committee with Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board and Additional Director of Public Health to probe the incident and submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report in three days. </p><p>Since the ammonia leak was intense, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team from its 4th Battalion in Arakkonam, which inspected the shrimp processing centre. </p><p>A 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices, personal protective equipment and other specialised rescue gear was assessing the impact of the leak.</p>