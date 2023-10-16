Udhayanidhi criticises heckling of Pakistani players at Ahmedabad stadium

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s criticism of Pakistani players being taunted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad during the Indo-Pak world cup cricket match has triggered a political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Udhay, who was recently in the news for his controversial comments on Sanatana Dharma, on Sunday condemned the heckling of Pakistani players.

“India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable,” he said in a statement.