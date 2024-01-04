Udhayanidhi invites PM Modi for Khela India games in Chennai

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games slated to be held in Chennai later this month.

He also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as "brother" and briefly discussed "the progress of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in safeguarding the secular ethos of the nation".

The TN Sports minister said he requested the prime minister to release the National Disaster Relief Fund for the flood-affected districts of his state.

The DMK Youth Wing leader, in a post on social media platform 'X,' shared pictures of his meeting with the PM in the national capital. He said he was glad to have invited Modi for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19.