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Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses Modi govt of not releasing funds for Tamil Nadu

The DMK youth wing chief claimed the Centre has not released funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for education.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu.Udhayanidhi Stalin

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