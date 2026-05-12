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Udhayanidhi Stalin again calls for 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma

The cryptic comment came at the end of his maiden speech as the LoP in the 17th Assembly following the unanimous election of J C D Prabhakar as the Speaker.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduUdhayanidhi Stalin

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