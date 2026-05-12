<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday stoked a raging row by calling for the “eradication” of Sanatana Dharma, which he said “divides people.” The cryptic comment came at the end of his maiden speech as the LoP in the 17th Assembly following the unanimous election of J C D Prabhakar as the Speaker. </p><p>“May Tamil win. Long live Tamil Nadu. Sanatanam which divides people should be eradicated,” the DMK youth wing chief said. This is the second time that Udhayanidhi has spoken against Sanatana Dharma – in September 2023, he equated Sanatana Dharma with “Dengue, Malaria, and Corona” and called for its “eradication” from the society. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's astrologer, who predicted his victory, appointed Officer on Special Duty.<p>Udhayanidhi had then said Sanathana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. “Uprooting Sanatana Dharma will lead to upholding humanity and human equality,” he had added. </p><p>The statement by Udhayanidhi comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Congress of ditching its “long-time ally” DMK for power after the national party jumped ship to support the TVK. The DMK leader’s remarks also come close on the heels of speculation that the party can now ally with the BJP.</p>