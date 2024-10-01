Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin No 3 in Tamil Nadu government

As per the inter-se seniority of ministers, CM Stalin is in the first place, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is listed in the second spot and Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the third place
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 20:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 20:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us