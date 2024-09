Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi was on Saturday elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

DMK leader Senthil Balaji, who recently got bail, will also be re-inducted as a minister on Sunday.

K Ponmudy has been shifted from Higher Education, which goes to newcomer Chezhian, while Rajakannappan has been moved to dairy development.

