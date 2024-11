Udhayanidhi will one day definitely become chief minister, says Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

Anbil Mahesh praised Udhayanidhi as well-mannered and hailed him for his steadfast committment to the party's ideology. Udhayanidhi had said 'he is Kalaignar's (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) grandson,' and did not apologise, the minister said without directly referring to the Sanatana Dharma row.