Udhayanidhi’s remark on Sanatan Dharma aimed at diverting attention from key issues, says AIADMK

In a brief interaction with reporters, Palaniswami said AIADMK is a party which stands for people from all walks of life. “We don’t discriminate against people on any lines,” he said.

On Udhayanidhi’s comments on Sanatan Dharma which has created a major row, Palaniswami said he only saw them as DMK’s diversionary tactic to skip a discussion on issues like price rise, corruption, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.