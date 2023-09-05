Udhayanidhi’s remark on Sanatan Dharma aimed at diverting attention from key issues, says AIADMK

Breaking his silence, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday termed as a “diversionary tactic” from pressing issues DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatan Dharma. He also said it is “laughable” that a party like DMK which didn’t support the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu for President is talking about finishing off Sanatan Dharma.
In a brief interaction with reporters, Palaniswami said AIADMK is a party which stands for people from all walks of life. “We don’t discriminate against people on any lines,” he said.
On Udhayanidhi’s comments on Sanatan Dharma which has created a major row, Palaniswami said he only saw them as DMK’s diversionary tactic to skip a discussion on issues like price rise, corruption, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
“It is nothing but a diversionary tactic. Who talks about eradicating Sanatan Dharma? Did the DMK support Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu who come from marginalised communities? Why are they talking about Sanatan Dharma now?” he asked.