<p>Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu): Unidentified men hurled kerosene-filled bottles at the office of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi on Wednesday and nobody was injured in the episode, police said.</p>.<p>An intensive probe has been launched following the Molotov cocktail attack on the office of Karti, former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's son.</p>.<p>The office, located in Subramaniyapuram, serves both Karti, the Sivaganga MP, and his father.</p>.PM Modi to launch railway projects, flag off trains in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala.<p>According to police sources, unidentified assailants hurled two kerosene-filled bottles at the premises. While one bottle exploded upon hitting the wall, the other failed to ignite.</p>.<p>No injuries were reported as the office was closed at the time of the incident in the early house, and damage was limited to minor scorch marks on the building's exterior and glass shards found at the scene.</p>.<p>Sivaganga Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad inspected the spot and confirmed that special teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators.</p>.<p>Forensic experts have collected samples from the site for chemical analysis. Preliminary reports indicate that the MP's office did not have functional CCTV cameras, prompting police to scan footage from nearby shops and private residences to identify the culprits.</p>.<p>The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigators are reportedly looking into several leads.</p>.<p>Following the incident, local Congress leaders, including Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi, visited the spot and demanded immediate action. Security has been beefed up at the residences and offices of the Chidambaram family across the district as a precautionary measure.</p>