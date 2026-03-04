<p>The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is not an ordinary election as it appears for others, but an "oceanic emotion" for him, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> said on Wednesday.</p><p>"It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion," Vijay said about the state Assembly polls, likely to take place in April.</p>.TVK chief & actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 28 years of marriage.<p>Addressing a party functionaries' meet in Thanjavur, the actor-politician appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to give him a chance in the coming elections, reported <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The party's election symbol "whistle" should resonate in every house and in every polling booth across Tamil Nadu and ensure a resounding victory for the party, he said addressing.</p><p>He added, "Delhi team cannot defeat Tamil Nadu team even in cricket" and highlighted IPL franchise CSK's 'whistle podu' slogan.</p><p>He slammed the ruling DMK, yet again branding it as "theeya sakthi," (evil force), saying even children have started saying so.</p><p>"CM Stalin's claim of protecting Tamil Nau, sustaining, doing everything, won't work," he also said at the meeting. </p><p><em>(with agency inputs)</em></p>