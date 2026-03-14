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Vairamuthu to be conferred with Jnanpith

Vairamuthu, who has won seven national awards for his lyrics, and conferred with Padma Sri and Padma Bhushan in the past, has been controversial figure with several women, including playback singer Chinmayi, accusing him of sexual harassment.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVairamuthu

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