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Vanakkam! As C Joseph Vijay takes over as chief minister, here's how Day 1 of 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly fared

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay rose from his chair and stood to shake hands only with his colleague K A Sengottaiyan as MLAs were sworn in today.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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The first day of 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly

Vanakkam and silence

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Respect for the senior-most leader

Minister forgets to bring Certificate of Election

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Speaker Election 

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Published 11 May 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu AssemblyVijay

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