<p>As the 17th Assembly convened on Monday, new legislators from the TVK, mostly youngsters, were excited entering historic Assembly building within the Fort St George for the first time. They were guided by marshals and the assembly staff in finding their way to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly hall and seats earmarked for them. </p>.<p>A smiling Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reciprocated the gesture his predecessor O Panneerselvam, former DMK minister Thangam Thennarasu, PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani, and DMDK chief V Premalatha when they wished him Vanakkam before and after swearing-in as legislators. </p>.<p>Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay rose from his chair and stood to shake hands only with his colleague K A Sengottaiyan as MLAs were sworn in on Monday. Vijay shook hands with Sengottaiyan before and after he took oath – it was the latter who guided the former through his swearing-as CM and assuming office. Interestingly, Sengottaiyan sported a picture of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in his shirt pocket. </p>.<p>S Keerthana, who is a minister in the TVK cabinet, could not take oath as an MLA on Monday as he forgot to bring the certificate of election. Principal Secretary (Assembly) K Srinivasan insisted that without the certificate, she cannot be sworn-in as MLA. She was sworn in later after she presented her certificate. Her colleague R Kumar brought the certificate of another MLA, who was seated next to him. But Srinivasan found it and asked him to bring his certificate. Srirangam TVK MLA S Ramesh, an ardent Vijay fan, walked into the Assembly with his wife and toddler daughter. </p>.<p>J C D Prabhakar, who was twice elected as AIADMK MLA from Villivakkam, will be unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday. 73-year-old Prabhakar was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022, and he joined the TVK a few months ago. M Ravishankar will be the deputy speaker. </p>