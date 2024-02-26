Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress firms up alliance with BJP for LS polls

Chennai: The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) will face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as part of the BJP-led NDA, party chief G K Vasan said here on Monday.

He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27, he told reporters here. "Tamil Maanila Congress, as part of NDA will face the coming elections under BJP's leadership," he said.

Vasan's announcement marks the first official tie-up the BJP has managed to forge in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls, amidst its attempts to create a bloc other than those headed by the ruling DMK and the AIADMK.

A part of the AIADMK-led NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu that faced the 2021 Assembly polls, Vasan's announcement signals his party's end of ties with the AIADMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-headed AIADMK had announced severing ties with the BJP in September 2023.