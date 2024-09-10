VCK invites AIADMK for anti-liquor conference; says no politics in the offer

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the ruling DMK, on Tuesday invited the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, to participate in its conference demanding prohibition in the state, which witnessed a hooch tragedy in June 2024 claiming 66 lives.
The development is politically significant as the AIADMK continues to distance itself from the BJP despite overtures from a couple of senior leaders from the saffron party for an alliance in the 2026 elections. Though VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the invitation to the AIADMK shouldn’t be viewed from the prism of “elections or alliance”, the message seems to be clear for the DMK that allies should be treated fairly while arriving at a seat-sharing agreement for the 2026 assembly polls.
VCK is the latest DMK ally to publicly praise the AIADMK or talk about the party after a section of leaders in the Congress seemed to have toyed with the idea of courting the opposition party in the state.
“AIADMK can also join the conference that demands prohibition in the state. Any party that doesn’t incite caste and communal passions can join our protest. The AIADMK can take this as an invite (for the conference),” the Lok Sabha MP said, reiterating his opposition to PMK and BJP.
Thirumavalavan also utilised the opportunity to exhort the DMK to fulfill its poll promise of reducing the number of liquor shops. “Prohibition is the only way forward,” he said, adding that the anti-liquor conference will be held on October 2 in Kallakurichi, where 66 people died after consuming spurious liquor on June 19.
The incident had created an uproar in Tamil Nadu prompting the DMK dispensation to pass a stringent law to curb brewing and sale of illicit liquor in the state. Thirumavalavan choosing Kallakurichi as the venue itself delivers a political message to the DMK that alliance partners have their own ideology and they can’t be expected to toe the DMK line always.
“The DMK should announce a clear timeline for closure of liquor shops. It is part of the party’s promise to the people…the Union government should release special funds to state governments to offset any financial loss incurred while implementing prohibition,” Thirumavalavan said.
The DMK was quick to dismiss any speculation of a rift with its allies with spokesperson T K S Elangovan making it clear that the alliance is “intact.” Political observers said Thirumavalavan’s statement is a clear indication to the DMK that AIADMK is now an option for “secular parties” to ally with and that the ruling party needs to be magnanimous with its existing allies in seat-sharing.
