VCK invites AIADMK for anti-liquor conference; says no politics in the offer

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the ruling DMK, on Tuesday invited the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, to participate in its conference demanding prohibition in the state, which witnessed a hooch tragedy in June 2024 claiming 66 lives.

The development is politically significant as the AIADMK continues to distance itself from the BJP despite overtures from a couple of senior leaders from the saffron party for an alliance in the 2026 elections. Though VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the invitation to the AIADMK shouldn’t be viewed from the prism of “elections or alliance”, the message seems to be clear for the DMK that allies should be treated fairly while arriving at a seat-sharing agreement for the 2026 assembly polls.

VCK is the latest DMK ally to publicly praise the AIADMK or talk about the party after a section of leaders in the Congress seemed to have toyed with the idea of courting the opposition party in the state.